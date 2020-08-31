Man arrested after using tractor-trailer to push car out of the way

Primus Davis, 49, of Manassas, was arrested for felony hit and run and brandishing. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secure bond.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man for brandishing a firearm and using his tractor-trailer to push a car out of the way after a dispute at the Blue Beacon Truck Wash at 61 South Gateway Drive.

Deputies arrived at the truck wash on Aug. 30, at about 2:23 p.m. They said Deputy B.W. Gildea was told a suspect in a tractor trail brandished his handgun to another patron after a dispute inside the business.

The suspect was annoyed with how long it was taking the victim to move his vehicle through the line.

A witness stopped his car in front of the tractor-trailer and told the suspect not to leave and to wait for law enforcement to arrive. Rather than waiting, the suspect used his tractor-trailer to push the car out of the way and drive onto Warrenton Road. Deputy Gilde located the suspect on the shoulder of the road near I-95.

The suspect has been identified as Primus Davis, 49, of Manassas.

Davis was arrested for felony hit and run and brandishing. He was held at the Rappahannock

Regional Jail on a $1,000 secure bond.

LATEST HEADLINES: