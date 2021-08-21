Man arrested and charged in the shooting death of Raven Mays

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Raven Mays on May 6, according to Petersburg Police.

Officers were able to serve out warrants on Franklin Coleman, 21, of Petersburg on Aug. 20.

In addition to first degree murder, Coleman has been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in public, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, solicitation to commit concealment, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Mays was killed in the early morning hours of May 6 at the OYO Hotel on S. Crater Rd. She was the sister of a hotel employee and had been staying with the employee there.

Coleman is being held without bond.