HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The man is believed to be one of two suspects involved in the incident.

Officers responded to the Danville Street and Stonewall Avenue area for the report of a gunshot in the area around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Police said a short time later, a man walked into John Randolph Medical Center with non-life threatening blunt force trauma to his face.

Police said a physical altercation had occurred between the victims and two suspects, during which time a gun was fired, and the victim was robbed of his jewelry and wallet.

Through a police investigation, 24-year-old Raekwon Hall was identified as one of the suspects in the robbery.

Hall was arrested and charged with:

Robbery

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Aggravated Malicious Wounding

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Conspiracy to Use a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

Grand Larceny

Discharging a Firearm within City Limits

Hall was taken to Riverside Regional Jail pending an arraignment

The first suspect was described by police as a black man, around 22-25 years old, around 5-foot-6-inches to 5-foot-9-inches tall, and weighing around 150-160 pounds. Police said he was of medium complexion and had a medium faded haircut.

The second suspect was described by police as a black man, around 26-28 years old, around 6-foot to 6-foot-2-inches tall, and weighing around 200-240 pounds. Police said he was of medium complexion with short hair, blue jeans and red and white tennis shoes.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.