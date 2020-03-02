Man arrested, charged with deadly Hull Street Road hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 44-year-old Chester man is charged with fatally striking a pedestrian with his vehicle last month and leaving the scene.

Richmond Police identified the driver of the striking vehicle as Jason R. Gonzales, 44, of the 2400 block of Mistwood Forest Drive. He is charged with hit-and-run and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Jason R. Gonzales

8News reported last month that 31-year-old Jamie Melendez-Cortez was hit while crossing Hull Street Road near Tony’s Auto Repair between 2:00 and 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Arriving officers found Melendez-Cortez’s body dead in the roadway.

Police released a photo of the pickup allegedly involved in the incident — an older model, two-tone pick-up truck that’s possibly missing a right front hubcap.

8News spoke with residents following the events of the crash. “It’s dangerous! Nobody pays attention to what they’re doing. The speed limit is 35,” said Ronnie Reese, who frequents the area.

Anyone with additional information relative to the hit-and-run is asked to contact police at (804) 646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

