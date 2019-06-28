Man arrested, charged with murder in Cynthia Carver case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An arrest has been made in the case of Cynthia Carver, the Southampton County woman whose body was found a month after she disappeared from her Newsoms home back in February.

James Herbert Goodwyn, 39, has been charged with the first-degree murder. He was booked into the Virginia Beach jail on Thursday night with bond denied.

Carver’s family confirmed they’ve been contacted about the arrest.

Carver’s body was found in the southern portion of Suffolk on March 19, nearly a month after she was reported missing. Authorities had said she went out that evening to meet someone.

She was last seen alive around 9 p.m. on Feb. 21 when she dropped her children off at the babysitter.

When Carver didn’t show up to her new job the next day at Deerfield Correctional Center, her mother Anne Carver went to her home and found a pool of blood at home’s rear door. Court documents also showed Anne Carver found a bloody knife in Cynthia’s living room.

