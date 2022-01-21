Man arrested for deadly New Year’s Day bonfire shooting

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of Devon Clanton.

The police department said that 20-year-old Maurice Taylor, Jr. of Portsmouth is suspected of shooting and killing Clanton on Jan. 1, 2022. He was brought into custody on Jan. 20, 2022.

According to police, Taylor and Clanton were at a bonfire on Ellis Road when the shooting occurred.

Taylor now has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of felony, obstruction of justice, threaten to kill or injure, and brandish firearm.