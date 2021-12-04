Man arrested for outfitting car with police lights in Caroline County

CAROLINE, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested Friday by deputies with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly flouted traffic laws in a nearby county, using imitation emergency lights to impersonate a police vehicle.

Filiberto Contreras Jr., 29, of Caroline county, reportedly blew through a stop sign in a neighboring county, briefly engaging a siren and flashing blue and red lights on his Dodge Durango. A nearby, off-duty officer managed to record the license number, and found it registered in Caroline County, passing on the information to deputies there.

Contreras was discovered to have a suspended driver’s license, and was arrested on charges of reckless driving, driving suspended and impersonating a law enforcement officer. He was released on an unsecured bond.