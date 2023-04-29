PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 79-year old Petersburg man has been arrested for the hit-and-run of a 5th grader Friday morning.
Robert Macklin has been charged with felony hit and run and is being held on a secured bond, Petersburg Police announced.
Police say the driver of a blue station wagon stopped briefly after striking the student outside of Pleasant’s Lane Elementary, then fled the scene.
The incident provoked an outcry from the Petersburg community, with Deborah Dixon, a substitute teacher at the school, saying, “”There are too many other things out there [students] have to worry about. They shouldn’t have to worry about trying to get to school safely; people out here driving recklessly.”