Robert Macklin, 79, has been arrested in a hit and run that injured a Petersburg 5th grader Friday afternoon. (Courtesy of Petersburg Police)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 79-year old Petersburg man has been arrested for the hit-and-run of a 5th grader Friday morning.

Robert Macklin has been charged with felony hit and run and is being held on a secured bond, Petersburg Police announced.

Police say the driver of a blue station wagon stopped briefly after striking the student outside of Pleasant’s Lane Elementary, then fled the scene.

Surveillance footage caught the suspect’s vehicle on camera. (Photo courtesy of Petersburg City Police Department)

The incident provoked an outcry from the Petersburg community, with Deborah Dixon, a substitute teacher at the school, saying, “”There are too many other things out there [students] have to worry about. They shouldn’t have to worry about trying to get to school safely; people out here driving recklessly.”