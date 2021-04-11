Man arrested for malicious wounding in connection to a shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police made an arrest in connection to a shooting.

On Saturday, April 10, Petersburg police responded to the 200 block of E. Washington Street, for reports of a shooting.

With the public’s help, Petersburg police arrested Deion Bond, 25, of the 13000 block of Beachcrest Drive in Chesterfield on Sunday.

Bond has been charged with malicious wounding and a few firearm-related charges. He is currently being held pending his next court appearance.

The victim of the shooting is still in the hospital. 3