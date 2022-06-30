MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody for a sexual assault at a hotel in Manassas early Wednesday morning.

According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the Red Roof Inn on Automotive Drive at 1:09 a.m. on June 29 to investigate a sexual assault.

According to police, the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was outside of a room at the hotel when she

was approached by an unknown man. The man asked to use the victim’s bathroom, and the two entered her hotel room together. Once inside the room, the man sexually assaulted her and then left. After the assault, the victim contacted an acquaintance who notified the police. The victim was later treated at an area hospital.

On June 30, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau responded to the Red Roof Inn and determined the man, identified as 22-year-old Freddie Usiel Miranda, was temporarily staying there. When he was found by the detectives, Miranda attempted to flee on foot and refused to follow officer’s commands. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

Miranda was arrested and charged with rape and obstruction of justice. His court date is pending and he is currently being held without bond.