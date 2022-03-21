RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus Monday afternoon. VCU Police believe him to be the suspect of two sexual battery incidents that happened earlier in the day.

VCU Police said they were called to two separate sexual battery incidents on Monday, the first was around 9:30 a.m. in the 600 block of North Harrison Street. The second was around 12 p.m. at the 100 block of Belvidere Street.

According to VCU Police, 23-year-old Richmond resident, Jose Rodriguez, was taken into custody around 1 p.m. Monday in connection with both incidents.

Rodriguez was arrested on two charges of sexual battery. He is being held without bond at the Richmond City Justice Center.

VCU Police asks for anyone with information on these, or additional incidents, please call VCU Police at 804-828-1234.