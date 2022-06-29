MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested for strangulation that resulted after a domestic dispute on Monday night.

Prince William County police officers responded to the Westgate Apartments located in the 8000 block of Ashland Avenue in Manassas on June 26 around 8 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance with weapons.

When they arrived, officers noticed a vehicle in the area whose driver matched the description of the accused. After the vehicle parked, officers made contact with the driver, who was later identified as 34-year-old Thornton Jarell Satterwhite. Police said Satterwhite was determined to be intoxicated and officers detained him without incident.

Credit: Prince George County Police Department Thornton Jarell Satterwhite, 34, was arrested Monday night and charged with strangulation, felony DUI, and unreasonable refusal.

According to police, the victim, a 26-year-old woman, and Satterwhite were involved in a verbal altercation. During the encounter, police said Satterwhite threw the victim to the ground before grabbing her neck. The victim reported minor injuries.

After Satterwhite and the victim separated, Satterwhite left in a vehicle, where he encountered the police.

Satterwhite was arrested and charged with strangulation, felony DUI, and unreasonable refusal. His court date is pending. He is currently being held without bond.

