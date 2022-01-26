Man arrested in Ahrea’l Smith case charged with first degree murder

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Tyrone Samuel, who was arrested in connection to the disappearance of 28-year-old Ahrea’l Smith, has been formally charged with first degree murder.

On Tuesday, a Grand Jury in Northumberland County Circuit Court indicted Samuel and charged him with first degree murder, according to a Facebook post by the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Samuel was arrested Jan. 15, three days after Smith’s disappearance.

On Jan. 12, Smith was about to leave work when she exited view of a security camera and was never seen again. Her car was found still running outside by coworkers the next day. Six days later the body of a woman matching her description was found in nearby Heathsville.

Smith is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 1.