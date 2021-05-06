Man arrested in connection to deadly Extended Stay America hotel shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department arrested a man suspected of shooting two people outside of the Extended Stay America hotel on Paragon Place.

The shooting took place Tuesday night around 9 p.m. and resulted in a man and woman being sent to the hospital. The woman — 33-year-old Ashley Nicole Tolliver — died at the hospital.

Police had previously announced that they were searching for Kevin Mitchell and on Thursday they arrested him. He has been charged for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and 2nd degree murder. He is currently being held at Henrico County Jail West.

