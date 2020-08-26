Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Chesterfield

A 21-year-old woman charged as an accessory is still sought by police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Chesterfield Police say one person is behind bars and another is sought in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old Antwan M. Bowers.

Bower was found stabbed in a yard in Ettrick on Monday, Aug. 17, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities announced on Wednesday that Hakeem D. Thomas, of the 200 block of New Street in Petersburg, was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts, after an unrelated traffic stop there on August 25. He is charged with second-degree murder and is awaiting extradition back to Chesterfield.

Desiree S. Horton, 21, is also wanted as an accessory to murder. Police say her last known address was in the 200 block of New Street in Petersburg.

Anyone with information about this incident or Horton’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app.

