Man arrested in connection to reported stalkings at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Police Department and Richmond Police Department arrested a man in connection to a pair of incidents where female VCU students reported being followed home by a stranger.

VCU first alerted the public of the incidents on Wednesday, by Friday evening they had arrested Toren Goode-Hoffler and charged him with four counts of stalking, one count of unlawful entry of a vehicle and two counts of unlawful entry of a residence.

He is being held without bond at the Richmond Justice Center. Police say he is not a VCU student.

He is suspected of following a female student to her dorm room at Grace and Broad Residence Center located at 1000 W. Grace Street. Police say, a man stuck his foot in the door after the girl unlocked it.

“He started talking to the student as if he knew her, however, she did not know him and was able to shut the door,” VCU police said.

The man reportedly left but then returned to knock on the door. The student didn’t answer and the man left the building.

Later that evening, another female student was followed from the 7-Eleven in the 1000 block of W. Grace St. to her apartment. The student was able to get inside her home and lock the door. She then called VCU police and the man left the area.