Man arrested in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old woman on Wickham Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have arrested and charged a man for a fatal shooting that occurred on April 6, one of several shootings that occurred that week.

Derrick Dabney, a 20-year-old from Richmond has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the shooting that killed 21-year-old Ashley Wilbert.

Authorities said she was found unresponsive in an alley on the 600 block of Wickham Street just before midnight on Tuesday, April 6. RPD was called to the area for reports of random gunfire.

Wilbert, was pronounced dead at the scene.