Man arrested in connection to shooting on Mary Street in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left a victim in critical condition on Tuesday in Sandston.

Police arrested 37-year-old Gerren Keith Granger on Wednesday in connection to the shooting that occurred in the 1500 block of Mary Street on Tuesday at 2:19 p.m.

According to police, one man was shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, his condition remains critical as of Wednesday night.

Granger has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Henrico Jail West.