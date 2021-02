HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police have made an arrest after investigating a Friday homicide in the 6900 block of Holland Street.

Michael L. Thurston, Sr., 42, of Henrico, was brought into custody on Friday night. He’s been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tabitha A. Inge, 35 of Henrico.

Thurston is being held at the Henrico County jail without bond.

The exact cause of Inge’s death is still being investigated.