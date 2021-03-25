Man arrested in connection with Petersburg shooting that left one dead in May

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police Criminal Investigation Division along with the Riverside Regional Jail made an arrest in connection to a shooting from May 2020.

Andre Scott Jr., of Petersburg, who was already behind bars, was served indictments for first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony amongst other charges in connection to the death of Marcus A. Jones last year.

On Friday, May 8, 2020, around 6:33 a.m. police were called to the 100 block of Ball Park Drive (Petersburg Sports Complex). The arriving officers discovered Jones dead.

Scott will remain in custody pending his next court appearance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events