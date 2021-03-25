Man arrested in connection with Petersburg shooting that left one dead in May

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police Criminal Investigation Division along with the Riverside Regional Jail made an arrest in connection to a shooting from May 2020.

Andre Scott Jr., of Petersburg, who was already behind bars, was served indictments for first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony amongst other charges in connection to the death of Marcus A. Jones last year.

On Friday, May 8, 2020, around 6:33 a.m. police were called to the 100 block of Ball Park Drive (Petersburg Sports Complex). The arriving officers discovered Jones dead.

Scott will remain in custody pending his next court appearance.