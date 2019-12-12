1  of  4
Breaking News
2 additional suspects charged in deadly Richmond robbery College freshman from Virginia fatally stabbed near New York City campus Homicide investigation underway after body found in Eastern Henrico Clerk assaulted in Chesterfield gas station armed robbery
Live Now
Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Man arrested in connection with shooting death of Richmond teen in August

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened over the summer.

Tywania Vassell, 25, of the 2300 block of Afton Avenue, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and shooting in the commission of a felony.

On Monday, August 26 at 11:54 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Chestnut Street for a reported shooting in the area. Arriving officers found Drequan X. Trice, 18, of the 600 block of S. Harrison Street, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Richmond man wounded in Monday morning shooting dies at hospital

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events