Man arrested in connection with shooting death of Richmond teen in August

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened over the summer.

Tywania Vassell, 25, of the 2300 block of Afton Avenue, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and shooting in the commission of a felony.

On Monday, August 26 at 11:54 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Chestnut Street for a reported shooting in the area. Arriving officers found Drequan X. Trice, 18, of the 600 block of S. Harrison Street, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

