LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody following a month-long search by authorities and multiple drug busts by Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 20, members of the Louisa County Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the JADE Task Force and Virginia State Police, obtained and executed a search warrant for a residence on off Horseshoe Farm Road.

According to a release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, several narcotics were found and seized during the search, including over half a kilogram of heroin and large amounts of cocaine, crack and marijuana. Detectives also located and seized drug paraphernalia, a vehicle, a firearm, and over $90,000 in cash.

Following an investigation, detectives identified 49-year-old Richard Koonce of Louisa as a suspect.

Koonce was wanted out of Louisa for:

18.2-248 Possession with intent to distribute — two counts

On Oct. 6, authorities located Koonce during a traffic stop on Interstate 64. During his arrest, additional narcotics were located, including heroin, suspected black tar heroin, meth and cocaine. Detectives also seized drug paraphernalia, a vehicle and over $10,000 in cash.

Additional warrants were obtained for Koonce:

18.2-248 Possession with intent to distribute — two counts

Koonce was held without bond and taken to the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234.