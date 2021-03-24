Man arrested in Sandston for entering U.S. Capitol building during Jan. 6 riot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities arrested a man in Sandston on March 11 after confirming his presence inside of the U.S. Capitol Building during the insurrection in January.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Columbia, Antionne Brodnax was arrested months after the incident and received multiple charges for his presence during the riots.

He has been charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disorderly conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Court documents from Feb. 2 state that Brodnax was shown inside of the Capitol Building in multiple videos and photos. Social media users began identifying him in images by his handle @bugziethedon. One photo deleted from his Instagram account shows him sitting on a statue of Norman Borlaug in the Statuary Hall.

The court documents also include a photo of Brodnax sitting on a U.S. Capitol Police SWAT truck.

The documents state that the FBI contacted Brodnax on Jan. 15 to inquire about the images and videos. He then gave them his information and confessed to entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Brodnax went on to claim that he happened to be in the area to shoot a music video and followed a large crowd into the Capitol.

Notes from the interview with Brodnax states that he claimed not to engage in any violence or theft while inside the building. It is estimated that he spent about 40 minutes inside of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.