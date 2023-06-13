RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been arrested and indicted in a deadly shooting at the Belt Atlantic Apartments in April.

Police arrested Travaris Williams, 36, of Richmond on May 19 in connection to the death of 40-year-old Marcus Dobson.

At approximately 9:08 p.m. on April 27, officers were called to the Belt Atlantic Apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found Dobson unresponsive near the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

Dobson was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to police.

Richmond Police say Williams was indicted on Monday, June 5 and has been charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570.