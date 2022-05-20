ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After a brief investigation, police quickly tracked down and arrested a suspect in connection to a burglary at a gas station store in Barboursville on Monday.

At approximately 1:20 a.m. on Monday, May 16, officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Royal Market located at 4201 Spotswood Trail. On the scene, they found that the store’s glass front door had been broken and it appeared that someone had entered the store.

With assistance from authorities at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, investigators found evidence at the scene and were able to identify 53-year-old Todd Keith Wells, of Stanardsville, as the suspect within just a few hours of the crime.

Todd Keith Wells (Credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

Wells was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

Petit Larceny

Possession of burglary tools

Breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny

He is currently being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.