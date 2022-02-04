Man arrives at hospital following Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot near Pennsbury Place in Henrico County on Friday evening, according to Henrico Police.

The Henrico County Police Department said they responded to a shots fired call on Pennsbury Place around 9:45 p.m. The officers called to the scene were unable to located any victims.

However, soon after the call police said that a man arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He confirmed with police had been shot in the same vicinity as the shots fired call.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening and police said he was taken to a different hospital for further treatment.

The investigation is in it’s early stages and police said they have not identified a suspect yet.