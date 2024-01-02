RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound during the evening on New Year’s Day, prompting an investigation by the Richmond Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the report of a man who took himself to a local hospital with a gunshot wound at 8:48 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. The man was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

After further investigation, detectives discovered that the shooting had occurred in the 2500 block of Floyd Avenue in Richmond’s Northside.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective S. Jones at 804-646-5329.