Man asked for ride, later robbed of gun in Spotsylvania, deputies say

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to police, a 28-year-old man was arrested for stealing the gun of a man who asked for a ride.

Deputies were called to the FasMart, located at 11625 Brock Road, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, for a robbery.

Deputies learned that the victim reportedly asked two men for a ride. The men obliged, but sometime later, the victim began to feel uncomfortable.

The victim asked the men to let him out at the FasMart.

According to deputies, a passenger, later identified as James Kornegay, grabbed a handgun that the victim had in a holster attached to his pants. An altercation ensued, causing the driver to stop the vehicle. Deputies say Kornegay eventually disarmed the victim and ran away from the scene.

Deputies eventually located the driver and Kornegay, who was identified as the robbery suspect.

Kornegay is charged with robbery, grand larceny and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond.

The driver of the vehicle was not charged.

