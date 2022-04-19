HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A police investigation into a Mechanicsville man resulted in his arrest on multiple charges Monday, April 18.

Hanover County Police arrested 39-year-old James Carey Sullenberger of Mechanicsville after executing a search of his home, where officers said they found illegal narcotics and methamphetamine, as well as a sawed-off shotgun, a sawed-off rifle, dozens of firearms and thousands of rounds of ammo.

Sullenberger was taken to Pamunkey Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

The charges:

39-year-old James Carey Sullenberger of Mechanicsville (Photo Courtesy of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of a Sawed-Off Rifle

Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun

Possession of a Concealed Weapon

Anyone with information on Sullenberger is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140, or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.