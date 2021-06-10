Man caught on camera stealing catalytic converter from a daycare’s bus in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter from a daycare center’s bus.

According to police, on June 5 a man can be seen on video stealing a catalytic converter from a Genesis Learning Center bus on Cloverleaf Drive.

The suspect appeared to be a white man wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie, a purple shirt and black shoes. He was also seen with a black bookbag.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 tips app.