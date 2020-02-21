Man caught on camera stealing package off Richmond porch

1  of  3
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to identify the suspect in a package theft that occurred on Pink Street last week.

Sometime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, February 10, an unknown man was seen on a security camera stealing a package from the porch of a home on the 900 block of Pink Street before fleeing on foot.

The suspect was caught on the homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call First Precinct Detective A. Partain at (804) 646-1290 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

