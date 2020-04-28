Man charged after dogs die from allegedly being thrown from a balcony

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Virginia man is accused of throwing two dogs off of a balcony on Monday afternoon. The dogs died from their injuries.
The Arlington County Police Department responded to the 1400 block of N. Taft Street around 2:30 p.m. and determined that 26-year-old Zachary Henson “allegedly threw two dogs off the balcony of a residence.” The dogs were already taken to animal hospitals before police arrived, and were pronounced dead.
Hanson is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and is held without bond, police said.
