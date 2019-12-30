Man charged after flipping car, landing in ditch at I-95 exit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned sedan at 8:34 a.m. Sunday morning.

The crash happened at southbound I-95 at mile marker 79.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the adult male driver of the sedan attempted to take the exit at a high rate of speed losing control, striking the light pole, and overturning in the ditch,” VSP said in a release.

VSP said the driver was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver was charged with reckless driving and an equipment violation for tires.

Authorities will continue to investigate the crash.