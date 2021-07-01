Man charged for starting tire recycling plant fire on School Street last year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man has been charged with arson in connection to a tire recycling plant fire that could be seen from all over the City of Richmond.

The fire broke out in Richmond’s Northside on School Street on Feb. 18, 2020. The vacant recycling plant contained a huge pile of tires that contributed to the blaze and smoke.

In May 2021, the Richmond Police Department confirmed with 8News that the significant fire had been the result of arson.

Police have now charged 58-year-old Alonzo Ransome with arson in connection to the incident.

The fire took around 65 firefighters to control. No one was injured.