Man charged for Virginia and Maryland cold case homicides

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 52-year-old man is serving a life sentence for a murder that took place in 2002. Now he has been connected to two other homicides, one dating back to 1987.

According to Fairfax County Police, Charles Helm was convicted of killing Patricia Bentley in Chantilly in 2002. Now the police department, claims that Helm also killed 37-year-old Eige Sober Adler on Sept. 8, 1987, in Herndon.

Police said, Adler was found in the parking lot behind the Dulles Days Inn in Herndon. Her car was found abandoned nearby. According to police, the murder was thoroughly investigated but never solved. No arrests were ever made.

After 35 years, they said that Helm has been indicted for the homicide. Fairfax County Police said Helm confessed to the murder in October 2021.

Prince George’s County in Maryland has also obtained a warrant to arrest Helm in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Landry in Mount Rainier.

Police said Landry was found dead in the woods with trauma to her neck on Aug. 15, 2020.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said they interviewed Helm about the murder in September 2021. They said Helm had written to the police department about the killing twice before — in 2010 and 2017. He previously refused to do an interview with them.