Man charged in Chesterfield Towne Center shooting denied bond

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The man charged in last week’s shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center, William Ezell Taylor Jr., was denied bond on Wednesday.

Police swarmed the parking lot of Chesterfield Towne Center after receiving reports of shots being fired in the mall at around 6 p.m. on June 23. Gunshots were fired amid the scuffle, police said, and one shooting victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Taylor was arrested around 2 a.m. the next day and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The attorney representing Taylor, Ryan Spetz, argued that the shooting was in self-defense and said they plan on appealing the judge’s ruling.

In court Wednesday, Spetz described a video of the incident that is circulating online. Referencing the video, Spetz said that Taylor was attacked by the shooting victim, who is much larger than Taylor.

Spetz said the video shows Taylor trying to leave the commotion, even picking up his bag in an attempt to leave. He claims that the video shows the victim following Taylor and attacking him from behind, eventually putting him in a chokehold. That’s when, Spetz said, Taylor fired three shots.

According to Spetz, Taylor is not violent and that he left the scene because he had his 3-year-old son with him and wanted to get him to his grandmother’s house.

The prosecution refuted Spetz’s claims, saying they have additional videos showing Taylor as the one who initiated first contact with the victim. They argued that Taylor stalked the victim and approached him in an aggressive manner.

The prosecution also said Taylor did not get his bag to leave, but went over to his bag to deliberately pull out his gun and continued the fight. In its argument, the prosecution also said that Taylor’s sister was hit by a ricochet bullet and the victim is still in critical condition at the hospital.

There was concern that the victim may have died from his injuries, the prosecution also said, as the hospital staff could not control the bleeding and he’s had multiple surgeries. The prosecution also said Taylor did not call police and that he and his mother saw the victim “dying” and fled the scene still.

Stay with 8News for a full report at 5 p.m.