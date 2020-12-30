Man charged in double homicide of woman and infant in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have officially charged a man who they say killed a 22-year-old woman and her 3-month-old infant in a stabbing incident Tuesday in Ocean View.
Duwane E. Warren, 26, was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He’s being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.
Police haven’t released additional details in the case such as a motive, but say Warren killed both Epifani D. Andrews and her 3-month-old boy. They were pronounced dead at an apartment complex in the 9500 block of 6th Bay Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death in the case, police say.
