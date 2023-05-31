PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police said a man has been charged in the shooting death of a 54-year-old tattoo artist who was found inside a motel room on May 24.

Officers found the body of Brian Chambers, who was known in the Petersburg community as a traveling tattoo artist, in the Budget Motor Inn in the 2100 block of Jamestown Road.

On May 31, police said Raymond Ruffin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Chambers’ killing. Ruffin also faces other charges, including possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.