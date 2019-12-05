Man charged in iPhone-for-cash meetup that ended in theft

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is charged with theft and assault after an arranged meeting for an iPhone-for-cash transaction, according to Henrico County Police.

Police responded to the 9000 block of W. Broad Street following a report to officers for theft. The victim told police he insisted on meeting a man, identified by police as Jordan T. Jones, inside a business as a precaution where the transaction would take place.

After the victim handed to cash to Jones, police say the victim was pushed and Jones ran away. He was last seen getting in a vehicle driven by another driver.

Sometime later, officers said Jones was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and petit larceny.

Henrico County Police Department used this incident to remind residents how to stay safe during online and face-to-face business transactions:

There are a variety of online platforms out there making it easy to buy and sell items. Please remember to think safety first when looking to make you online purchases. Trust your instincts from the time you start talking to someone online and preparing to meet. Ask yourself, Is the profile filled out completely, is the seller from the area, does the profile appear newly created? Taking a moment to review who your buyer or seller is could prevent problems later. Henrico Police wants everyone to have a safe, enjoyable season. Henrico County Police Department

