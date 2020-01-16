Man charged in killing of 86-year-old Richmond man

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say an 86-year-old Richmond man was murdered Wednesday night and a man linked to the crime is in custody.

Robert M. Willoughby, 86, of the 1700 block of Bellevue Avenue, was identified by police as the homicide victim. Officers say arriving personnel found Willoughby suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond Police arrested Lynwood L. Main, 65, of the 1700 block of Bellevue Avenue, in connection with the fatal slaying. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

LATEST STORIES: