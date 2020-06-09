Man charged in murder of pregnant woman found dead in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect linked to the murder of a woman found shot to death in her vehicle in the city’s East End is behind bars, according to Richmond Police.

Officers say Everett L. Bolling, Jr., 36, of Chesterfield, was arrested last Friday in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Francesca Harris-Scarborough, of Richmond. Harris-Scarborough, known by the family as “Franny,” was found shot to death inside a car in the 3400 block of Blakey Street on Thursday, April 9.

According to her family, she was pregnant at the time of her death.

Francesca Harris-Scarborough

8News spoke with Harris-Scarborough’s brothers days after the shooting, as they sought help from the public to catch their sister’s killer.

“You took something precious from us that can never be replaced,” the brother said to 8News. “And I don’t know how you can live with yourself at night knowing what you did, and you need to turn yourself in. And even when you turn yourself in it will never fill in the void that you left for us.”

Bolling is charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

