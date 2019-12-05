Man charged in New Kent County resident’s death

The Sheriff’s Office came in contact with the suspect in the case, identified as Michael Anthony Jenkins, and took him into custody.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 38-year-old Virginia man has been charged in the murder of a New Kent County man who authorities described as “a well-known, well-respected, life-long resident and businessman.”

Members of the New Kent Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2000 block of Carter Road at 1:55 p.m. on Dec. 4, for reports of an individual down inside of a residence in the area.

Once they arrived, deputies found the body of 65-year-old Elmer Lee Stewart. Medical aid was attempted but Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later in the day, the Sheriff’s Office came in contact with the suspect in the case, identified as Michael Anthony Jenkins, and took him into custody.

Jenkins has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of grand larceny, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a third petit larceny charge in less than 10 years.

