Man charged in Prince George woman’s killing is convicted rapist

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Court records show a man charged with murdering a missing Virginia woman was once convicted of abducting and raping a 14-year-old in 2007.

Benjamin Chiarky is accused of killing 20-year-old Corrine Huddleston, whose remains were found near his Prince George County home last week. Huddleston had been reported missing by family members.

Court records revealed that more than 10 years ago, Chiarky was sentenced to 25 years behind bars for raping an underage girl when he was 18. He served six years and was released for good behavior.

Last week, investigators located human remains in a wooded area in Surry County near where Chiarky lived. The state medical examiner’s office was continuing to work with police to identify the remains and determine a cause of death. Still, officials said they were believed to belong to Huddleston.

Chiarky, who is being held at Riverside Regional Jail, was the man arrested for Huddleston was also arrested for felony conspire to distribute a schedule IV drug and for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.