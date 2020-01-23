Man charged in Richmond motel murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened at a Richmond motel earlier this month.

Gerard A. Hargrove, 44, was captured by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force last week, Richmond Police said Thursday. He has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

RELATED: Man found shot to death inside Richmond Motel room, police say

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. on January 3 at the Richmond Motel located on Chamberlayne Avenue. Officers found William O. Hurt down and unresponsive in a room. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with further information on this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.