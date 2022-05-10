While unconfirmed, police say it is possible that the suspect is connected to a recent ATM assault and robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives have arrested and charged an individual who shot at Second Precinct officers on Saturday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a member of the public called Richmond Police and reported seeing the suspect wanted for punching a woman and stealing her money at an ATM in the Oak Grove neighborhood two weeks ago.

Three officers responded to the call location at the 1800 block of Joplin Avenue and located an adult male who matched the suspect’s description at around 11 p.m. The man has since been identified as 51-year-old Jonathan Wilson of Richmond.

Officers exited their patrol vehicle and began talking to Wilson in an attempt to gather further information. During the brief encounter, Wilson gave false information to the officers and began to walk away before suddenly turning and producing a firearm.

Wilson began shooting in the direction of the three officers. As they all took cover, Wilson ran away in an attempt to escape.

Additional units arrived at the scene and confirmed that there were no injuries to the officers.

With the assistance of a K-9 unit, Wilson was located in a rear yard of a nearby residence.

Wilson was arrested and charged on an outstanding felony warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of attempted capital murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Jonathan Wilson (Courtesy of Richmond Police Department)

Detectives are still yet to determine if Wilson is connected to the ATM assault and robbery and other recent incidents. The firearm used to fire at the officers was reported stolen from a vehicle 10 days earlier.

Wilson is being held without bond and additional charges are pending. His booking photo is attached.

“This was a dangerous situation that could have resulted in tragedy,” Chief of Police Gerald M. Smith said. “These officers showed great restraint as they calmly assembled the resources and personnel to control the area and strategically search for this violent offender. Their courage and control of this situation is a great example of the excellence of RPD patrol. It is also a reminder that firearms left unsecured in vehicles pose a danger to the community. These weapons, if stolen, can end up in the hands of violent offenders.”