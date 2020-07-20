Man charged with attempted murder in shooting in Richmond’s Fan District

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Richmond’s Fan District over the weekend.

According to police, a shooting was reported in the 1900 block of West Main Street at 12:39 a.m. on July 18. The victim in the shooting was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Responding officers located the suspect’s vehicle and arrested a man, identified as Devon D. Saunders, in connection with the shooting. Saunders has been charged with attempted murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said.

Anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to call Detective A. Davila at (804) 646-6739 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.