Man charged with child neglect in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man in Chesterfield County was arrested for child neglect while attending court on previous charges.

Dominique Melquan Malone, 30, of the 5000 block of Handel Court in Richmond, was arrested after deputies found out he left a toddler in his car alone.

Malone was charged with abuse/neglect: disregard for life, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

He is currently being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail and will have a court date at Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court in the future.

The toddler has been safely turned over to the mother.