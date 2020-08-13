Man charged with conspiring to commit a riot in Richmond, damaging VCU property

The man who was arrested, identified as Lucas Couturier, was wanted by police for his involvement in an incident that took place on July 25, according to police. (Photo courtesy of Richmond police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said a man was arrested Wednesday and charged with arson and conspiring to commit a riot in the city last month.

The man who was arrested, identified as Lucas Couturier, was wanted by police for his involvement in an incident that took place on July 25, according to police.

Couturier was taken into custody by detectives with RPD’s Civil Unrest Taskforce and officers on Aug. 12 after authorities served a search warrant at an apartment on Hull Street. He was found in the apartment and arrested.

Couturier has been charged with misdemeanor arson and felony conspiracy to commit a riot, Richmond police said. Virginia Commonwealth University police also charged Couturier “with several crimes committed” on campus.

VCU Police said Thursday that the 20-year-old was charged “in connection with property damage and rioting on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus that occurred on July 26.” VCU Police have charged Couturier, who is not affiliated with the university, with two felony counts of destruction of property and two felony counts of inciting a riot.

Both departments applauded the help from the community in identifying Couturier after police released security footage and photos to the public.