CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 30 year old man is facing a first degree murder charge in connection to a killing Sunday night in Caroline County.

Calvin Reynolds is accused of beating Warren Baker, 60, of Stafford, to death with an object. The incident occurred at 6:24 p.m. on Macedonia Road.

Caroline sheriff’s deputies tell 8News Reynolds and Baker were involved in an altercation outside of a home prior to the incident.

Reynolds is being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.