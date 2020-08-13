Man charged with first-degree murder in South Richmond slaying

Patrick P. Wilkins was arrested on Aug. 10 and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Richmond police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of another man who was found fatally shot inside a Richmond residence earlier this month.

Officers located a shooting victim, identified as Kenneth Chappelle, on the morning of Aug. 2 after receiving reports of a person down inside a residence in the 1600 block of Maury Street. According to Richmond police, Chappelle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patrick P. Wilkins was arrested on Aug. 10 and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said Thursday. Richmond police first reported the incident as an apparent fatal stabbing but the medical examiner determined that Chappelle was killed by a gunshot wound.

Anyone with additional information in this homicide investigation is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922. They also can contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using the P3 smartphone app or by going to www.crimestoppersrichmondvirginia.com.